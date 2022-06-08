23-cap international reacts to sealing Cardiff City transfer move

Cardiff City have announced the signing of former Bristol City winger Callum O’Dowda.

The Bluebirds announced this afternoon that the Republic of Ireland international had joined the club on a three-year contract.

The transfer is set to go through on the 1st July, the day after O’Dowda’s current Bristol City deal expires.

Speaking as part of the Bluebirds’ announcement, the 27-year-old expressed his delight at making a move to the Welsh capital.

“I’m delighted. It’s been a long process, from meeting the gaffer and going around the training ground, to actually putting pen to paper.” O’Dowda told Cardiff City club media.

“The intent and the passion the manager showed, and also the business that the club has been doing in the transfer window, was something that I want to be part of.

“I’m at a stage in my career where I’m hungry, I want to achieve as much as I can, and I feel as though I could be hitting my prime now. So, it’s all about kicking on with the right team, the right manager and a fantastic club.”

O’Dowda’s recent seasons have been marred by injury, with the wide midfielder making just 39 Championship appearances over the last two seasons.

No doubt that contributed to Bristol City’s decision to release him this summer, but O’Dowda has shown previously that he is a good player at this level.

Bluebirds boss Steve Morison admitted it had been a long pursuit to get O’Dowda through the door, and revealed that the player had plenty of options on the table.

“It’s been a long pursuit. We made contact a while back, he had a lot of options and he chose us at the end of it, so it’s credit to all the hard work that everybody has put in.” Morison told Cardiff City club media.

“He fits the bill in all departments. He brings that quality in the final third, and he’s a really good athlete. He can score goals, he can make goals, and we’ve just got to get the best out of him.

“I showed him the plan, explained how he would fit into that plan, and showed him what we want to do. We want players who want to be here and be part of it, and I’m really pleased to have him on board.”

The Verdict

It is great to see Cardiff City snapping up Callum O’Dowda.

When his release from Bristol City was announced by the Robins, you knew he would have no problems finding a club and that appears to have been the case.

It also says a lot about Cardiff as a proposition that O’Dowda chose to join them over others.

As Steve Morison said above, the 27-year-old had plenty of other options available to him, but crucially, he is heading to Wales.