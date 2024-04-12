Highlights Southampton's promotion hopes fading due to recent form, with key player Kamaldeen Sulemana underperforming in the Championship.

After going on a 22-game unbeaten run in the Championship midway through the season, recent form has meant that Southampton are now highly unlikely to be automatically promoted to the Premier League.

Having finished bottom of the top flight last season, the Saints were hoping to achieve promotion straight back at the first time of asking.

But a run of three wins in their last eight league games has left the Saints with just a very small chance of making the top two.

Manager Russell Martin came into the club in the summer and has overseen a revamp of the squad from last season, but has stuck with some players from last season who did not impress.

However, a few of those have not picked up in form in the Championship and could be shown the exit door in the summer - like Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Sulemana has failed to be effective this season

Sulemana arrived at St Mary’s from French side Rennes, joining for a reported club record fee of £22 million.

The Ghanaian was one of five signings that the Saints made in the hopes of avoiding relegation. But Sulemana failed to steer the club away from the bottom three.

He would end the season with just two goals and one assist, with both of his goals coming in a 4-4 thriller against Liverpool on the final day.

Following relegation, the 22-year-old was under intense interest from Everton, who in the end were put off by his £30 million price tag.

So Sulemana stayed put but has failed to show his form in the Championship that warranted the £22 million they spent on him last season.

He has failed to score so far and has only provided three assists in 22 games, starting only ten of those.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 12/04/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 22 Minutes 901 Goals 0 Assists 3 Successful passes per 90 30.5 Pass accuracy 86.9% Successful crosses per 90 0.60 Cross accuracy 22.2% Successful dribbles per 90 4.99 Dribble success rate 62.5% Touches per 90 60.2 Touches in opposition box per 90 7.09

Injuries have not helped - he suffered a hamstring injury against Bristol City in November, which forced him out of representing Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

He has only started once since his return from injury in February, with Martin failing to utilise him as a starting option in recent months.

Martin has instead opted with the likes of Ryan Fraser and Adam Armstrong in Sulemana’s preferred position on the left wing.

A sale for Sulemana surely beckons

Irrespective of what division Southampton end up being in next season, a departure for Sulemana seems like the best for all parties.

Sulemana will now surely be thinking of moving on in the summer if he is not getting the game time he may expect.

It was only last summer that he was of interest to Premier League clubs, so he will surely be thinking that he deserves to play at a higher level.

He is also more than likely on high wages due to being signed when Southampton were in the Premier League, so it could be a good idea for the club to get rid of him to free up the wage bill a little.

Ultimately, it may be best for Sulemana to leave so he can reignite his career elsewhere, with the move to St Mary’s not really working out for either party.