22-year-old’s Swansea City departure in the pipeline

Swansea City are set to move Yan Dhanda out of the club in one of the next two transfer windows.

Russell Martin’s squad in South Wales is evolving nicely following his arrival late in the summer, which naturally opens the door for some players to move on.

It appears that Dhanda, who arrived at Swansea from Liverpool in the summer of 2018 as the club embarked on their return to the EFL, will be one of those heading for the exit door.

Wales Online report how the 22-year-old is ‘likely’ to depart Swansea in either the January transfer window or when his contract at the club expires in the summer.

Dhanda has seen his opportunities shrink this season under Martin, who replaced Steve Cooper as the Swansea manager ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Last year, Dhanda made 27 appearances in the Championship, scoring once and registering a further three assists.

Dhanda hasn’t been involved for Swansea this season since their crashed out of the EFL Cup and wasn’t even on the bench against Bournemouth this afternoon.

Instead, Oliver Ntcham, Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe formed an attacking trio.

The Verdict

This isn’t really a surprise given how Dhanda’s role at Swansea has faded over the length of his current contract.

Swansea are evolving under Martin and that’s evident just months into his time at the football club. Over the next couple of transfer windows, it’s going to be a sea of change.

People will always be let go when that happens and, unfortunately for Dhanda, he falls into that category now.

At 22, though, he’s got plenty of time ahead of him to put things right elsewhere.

