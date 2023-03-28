Promotion to the Premier League remains a realistic objective at Luton Town as the Championship campaign enters its concluding stages, in what has been another season of progression for the Hatters.

Many thought that Luton might drop off slightly when Nathan Jones headed to Southampton and Rob Edwards was brought in, however, the former Watford and Forest Green Rovers boss has taken the Bedfordshire club to an even higher level.

Looking at the summer transfer window and what the Hatters will need to do, strengthening their defensive options will be a big priority you would think, given the fact that they have been short of backline options during various stages of this campaign.

Luton have suffered lots of backline injuries throughout the season thus far, and whilst they have managed to continue thriving as a defensive unit, with the third-best defensive record in the division, it is an area of the pitch that needs bolstering.

When looking at current options, you would think that the Hatters will be compiling a list of left-sided centre-backs that they will keep a close eye on, with Amari'i Bell, who is a full-back by trade, currently operating on the left-side of a back three, with another full-back in Dan Potts filling that role earlier in the campaign.

Whilst Bell has done a brilliant job in recent weeks and Potts has been steady, it would be no surprise if it was a left-footer that is prioritised when the summer transfer window opens its doors for business.

If promotion is achieved, it would widen Luton's scope and purse when it comes to the upcoming transfer market, however, one player that could be targeted regardless of what division the Bedfordshire club are playing their football in next season is Hearts defender Alex Cochrane.

The 22-year-old was a target for the Hatters last summer, however, he ended up at Tynecastle and has enjoyed a productive campaign with the Scottish outfit.

A versatile option who has delivered a high level of performance as a left-sided centre-back and as a wing-back in recent times, he would be a more than useful option for Edwards to bring in.

A good ball carrier and mature for a 22-year-old, he is someone that the Luton boss could get the very best out of, whilst he is full of desire out of possession and would swiftly get up to speed from a tactical perspective.