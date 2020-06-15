22-year-old tipped for Leeds stay in 20/21 and beyond

Quoted by Football Insider, Danny Mills has suggested that Ben White will want to stay at Leeds United after the end of this season.

White was signed for United with Pontus Jansson leaving for Brentford last summer and has been a real star of the show for the Whites.

Indeed, he seems destined to be a Premier League player in the near future and it just remains to be seen who that will be with.

His loan from Brighton has been extended to the end of this season and then decisions will need to be taken but, if Leeds are promoted, they’ll surely want to try and keep him.

And, for Mills, there is a good chance that they’ll be able to keep him at Elland Road past the end of this campaign.

He said:

“It is good news for Leeds but I always saw it happening.

“I think he is on the path to a great career.

“I am sure he wants to stay at Leeds. He has done a fantastic job and the fans love him.”

The Verdict

Leeds fans will certainly hope that Mills is accurate with his prediction as the club looks to get back into the Premier League and then re-establish itself in there.

White is absolutely capable of being a top-flight player – he has shown that on more than one occasion this season – and it just remains to be seen who that will be with.

Leeds are bound to want to keep him, though, and they’ll feel as though promotion will help them achieve that.