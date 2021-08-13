22-year-old starts: The predicted Luton Town XI to face West Brom

Luton Town started their 2021/22 Championship season with a confident 3-0 win over second-tier newcomers Peterborough United.

The Hatters took the lead in the 3oth minute when Elijah Adebayo nodded home from Fred Onyedinma’s cross before the latter added another assist, but this time for the onrushing Harry Cornick.

Onyedinma completed a memorable competitive debut for The Hatters with a goal with 20 minutes to go, firing his rebound into the top corner from James Bree’s inviting cross.

However, The Hatters face a very difficult task when they head to The Hawthorns tomorrow. The Baggies were unable to grab all three points against Bournemouth last Friday, but they gave a good account of themselves.

It remains to be seen how Jones approaches this game. Luton will be brimming with confidence, after such a bright and attacking display against Posh, but West Brom still possess Premier League quality and will punish The Hatters if mistakes are made.

Simon Sluga had a brief moment of madness during the 3-0 victory against Posh last Saturday when the ball rolled under his boot from Gabriel Osho’s back pass, but the Croatian goalkeeper has proved to be an excellent signing since his 2019 arrival and seems to be consistently improving.

James Bree and Amari’i Bell had a lot of attacking freedom last Saturday and both performed extremely well. However, their defensive capabilities may be tested more on Saturday.

Tom Lockyer is now back to full fitness and played 90 minutes in Luton’s cup loss against Stevenage. The centre-back performed brilliantly when required last year before an injury cut his season short in February. Naismith – who has the versatility to operate almost anywhere on the pitch, is likely to get the nod once again. Sonny Bradley is still recovering from illness at present, and the Scotsman provides a left-footed central defensive option.

Gabriel Osho had a brilliant game at centre-back against Peterborough, however, Lockyer’s re-emergence, and the perceived need to set up a little more defensive, means that Osho could be tasked with sitting just in front of the back four.

Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu and Allan Campbell both possess bags of energy in the middle of midfield – something that could be key in trying to win the midfield battle against what is expected to be a two of Alex Mowatt and Jake Livermore.

Jordan Clark enjoyed a spectacular pre-season and looked equally as sharp last Saturday, he brings attacking intelligence and excellent technical ability to Luton’s front-line, but Harry Cornick is also another option who could quite easily be handed a start on the right flank.

Fred Onyedinma starred against the recently promoted Championship side, with his athleticism and work ethic set to reward him with another start.

Adebayo should also start up top for The Hatters. His physical presence, combined with his knack for scoring goals, could prove vital for The Town this season.