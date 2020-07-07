22-year-old speaks out on future amid potential Leeds United transfer switch

Matias Zaracho has insisted that he is “not in a hurry” to leave Racing Club, casting doubt on a potential move to Leeds United in the summer.

Doble Amarilla have recently claimed that Leeds want to sign Zaracho this summer, if they win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League.

The Whites remain top of the Championship table with only five games remaining, with Marcelo Bielsa on the verge of guiding the club back into England’s top-flight.

Do these 11 celebrities support Leeds United or not?

1 of 11 Josh Warrington. True False

Zaracho – a creative midfielder for Racing Club de Avellaneda in Argentina – has recently emerged as a potential transfer target for Leeds, as Bielsa prepares to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.

The 22-year-old has made 91 appearances for Racing Club, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists for the Argentinean outfit.

With his contract not set to expire until 2023, Racing Club have no reason to sell Zaracho to Leeds or to anyone anytime soon, and his recent comments on his future have cast doubt on a summer move away.

Speaking to El Intransigente, Zaracho said: “I’m not in a hurry (to leave). I always meet fans on the street and they always give me good advice and I listen to it.

“I know the club like the back of my hand, from a very young age. That is what makes you very happy, when people love you and appreciate you.

“How the club has evolved is something incredible. There are more and more beautiful things. And I think that, both for us and for the fans, this makes us feel very proud of what Racing is.”

Leeds will be eager to extend their lead at the top of the Championship on Thursday night, as they prepare to take on Stoke City at Elland Road.

The Verdict

Zaracho looks to be a really tidy player who could be a perfect long-term replacement for Pablo Hernandez given his style of play and his preferred position.

He’s unproven in England, of course, and with another three years left to run on his deal in Argentina, he would cost big bucks.

That would be a risk, especially as Leeds won’t exactly be loaded with cash this summer, and they will need to recruit wisely ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.