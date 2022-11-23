Republic of Ireland youth international speaks out after sealing six-figure Blackpool transfer move

Blackpool have finally fully sealed the signing of Shamrock Rovers right-back Andy Lyons, with his arrival being confirmed by the club this morning.

The 22-year-old won’t officially make the move to Bloomfield Road until January – but the formalities of the move are finally complete and that will ensure he makes the switch to Lancashire when the winter window opens – joining for a fee reported to be in the region of £300,000.

Joining on a three-and-a-half year deal, the Seasiders have the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months with the club managing to get the Republic of Ireland youth international tied down for the long term.

Recording seven goals and seven assists in 31 Irish top-tier appearances during the 2022 campaign, he has been an excellent attacking asset both as a full-back and a wing-back in recent times, also making a European breakthrough with his club plying their trade in the Conference League.

However, the opportunity to join a side in the Championship proved to be too tempting for the young right-sided player, who is currently training with Michael Appleton’s side during this World Cup interval with Shamrock Rovers’ season coming to an end.

And in his first words since sealing this transfer, Lyons couldn’t hide his excitement as he spoke to the second-tier outfit’s media team.

He said: “It’s been a long time coming and I’m delighted to be here.

“I’ve finished the season with Shamrock Rovers, which I was delighted to do because we won the league and got to play European football, but to be finally here is brilliant.

“I’ve been shown around the stadium and had a good look around. It’s been good to meet some of the people at the Club and I’d like to thank everybody for the welcome. I’m really looking forward to getting going now.”

The Verdict:

They would have benefitted from having him during the early stages of the season but the main thing is the fact he’s finally with the Seasiders and can have the chance to link up with his new teammates.

That should help him to gain an understanding with them before he gets on the pitch and that will only benefit him, both in terms of knowing what they will do and also ensuring he’s up to speed.

The step up could prove to be daunting for Lyons – but the Irish top tier isn’t a terrible league and he’s been able to play against teams from across Europe in the Conference League so it may not take him too long to adapt.

The one very exciting thing about the Irishman is the fact he can get in and amongst the goals and assists consistently – and this attacking threat could end up frightening full-backs across from the English second tier.

Looking at the deal, it’s certainly one you want to see work out. It may be a gamble considering he hasn’t played in the EFL before – but it’s a cheap risk that could have major rewards.