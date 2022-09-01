22-year-old set to complete Burnley medical

After a busy summer for Vincent Kompany since arriving at Burnley, the boss is adding the final touches to his squad for the season ahead.

The Clarets have had a good start to the season and currently sit third in the league although Kompany has expressed his desire to recruit another centre-back and a striker.

The answer to his defensive worries looks like it could be found in Jordan Beyer from Borussia Mochengladbach.

According to reports from reporters Florian Plettenberg and Patrick Berger, Beyer has travelled to Burnley today to complete his medical before putting pen to paper on a deal with the Clarets.

The 22-year-old has failed to make an appearance for his side in Germany so far this season although featured in the side 17 times last season.

Nonetheless, this deal will initially just be a season long loan deal.

However, according to a recent update from journalist Andy Jones, Burnley will have an option to buy the player only if they achieve promotion back to the top flight this season.

The Clarets are one of the favourites to achieve promotion this season and with Beyer will be Burnley’s 15th new addition this summer, they are certainly looking to be in a strong position to achieve their aims.

The Verdict:

This is another good signing for Burnley this summer. At 22-years-old, Beyer is an exciting young player and exactly the type that Kompany was looking to bring in.

The addition of the defender will add to Burnley’s options at the back this season which was needed following the departures of high profile players Ben Mee, Nathan Collins and James Tarkowski this summer.

Whilst the Clarets defence have started the season in relatively strong form conceding six goals so far this season, this signing just gives another option for players that are injured or if the manager simply wants to shake his team up a bit.

The addition of an option to buy the player if they achieve promotion shouldn’t be one too unreasonable to Burnley either given they are targeting the top this season and this will serve as motivation to both the club and the player to achieve their aims and get back to the Premier League this season.