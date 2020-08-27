22-year-old seals Watford exit

Juan Camilo Becerra has left Watford and joined Espanyol B on a three-year deal to bring to an end his time at Vicarage Road, as per the Watford Observer.

The Hornets are back in the Sky Bet Championship after a few years away in the Premier League and will be looking to keep as many good players as they can.

In fairness, then, they might well not miss Becerra too much as we saw little of him in yellow since his arrival back in 2017.

The young forward, whilst on the books at the club, spent much of his time out on loan playing for the likes of Real Valladolid B, CD Teruel and UE Cornella and now he has sealed another move to a Spanish club, but this time he’ll be staying there.

The Verdict

It’s just one of those signings you see from time to time that arrive and then never really play for your club.

Instead, they spend much of their time out on loan and then eventually seal a permanent exit, with no-one really any wiser about it all.

He’s back in Spain now, then, and will be looking to work his way up from Espanyol’s B team and eventually get some top-level football under his belt.

