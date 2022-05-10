22-year-old receives high praise from within Bolton Wanderers camp

Bolton Wanderers have had a good year this season and despite the play-offs being a step too far for them, there have been plenty of positives for them to take out of 2021/22.

MJ Williams believes one of those positives is 22-year-old Aaron Morley, who joined the club in January after progressing through Rochdale’s academy.

Since arriving at the club, Morley has made 21 appearances, managing to score once and contribute four assists during that time.

Speaking about his teammate, who he also spent time with at Rochdale, Williams told The Bolton News: “He is getting better and better.

“I remember when he first came through at Rochdale being really impressed with the way he passes the ball and he has added to that game now, defensively.

“In League One there is always a demand where midfielders have to be able to run the other way and track back with runners. He has started to do that now.

“Aaron is a top player, has come in and settled really quickly, and he has been a joy to play with, really.”

Bolton’s squad will only be getting stronger over the summer, with the addition of Jack Iredale from Cambridge United already confirmed.

Williams acknowledged this and feels this will help the team improve their game, as he said: “This is a massive club and there will always be good players coming in whenever there is a transfer window.

“You have to be on top of your game and I think the lads know that – we’re all ready to fight for a place.”

MJ Williams has made 40 appearances for his side this season but at times has had to take a place on the bench due to tactical decisions. However, the 26-year-old is ready for whenever he is needed: “I accept it when the gaffer pulls you aside and explains why.

“It is a squad game and we have some brilliant players in midfield here, so whatever mix it is with me, Aaron, Demps [Kyle Dempsey], we have Josh Sheehan coming back and Kieran Lee as well, it is a strong position now and over the season you have to rotate. Whenever I am called upon, I’ll be ready.

“We have learned a lot this season. Yes, we all wanted to get into the play-offs or to get promoted, but we have belief that with a big pre-season we can go strong next year.”

The Verdict:

Morley has done brilliantly this season since joining Bolton and, at only 22-years-old, he looks sure to have a great future.

Williams has been able to see his progress from Rochdale to Bolton and he is clearly progressing as a player and strengthening his game in different ways.

Bolton’s squad will be stronger next season and therefore the competition for place will increase. However, this will call for everyone’s standards to increase and hopefully help Bolton progress further next year.