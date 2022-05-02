22-year-old makes honest admission about his future ahead of Blackburn Rovers return

Hayden Carter has admitted that he wants to be playing in the Championship next season for Blackburn Rovers.

The defender was loaned out by Rovers during the January transfer window to Portsmouth and is set to officially return to Ewood Park on May 31st when his temporary deal at Fratton Park expires.

Before being sanctioned a temporary switch to Fratton Park, Carter was limited to just nine appearances for Blackburn in the Championship due to the presence of Daniel Ayala, Darragh Lenihan and Jan Paul van Hecke.

The 22-year-old slipped further down the pecking order at Blackburn following Scott Wharton’s return to action and thus it was hardly a surprise when he was allowed to leave on loan earlier this year.

During his time at Portsmouth, Carter featured on 22 occasions for the club in the third-tier as Danny Cowley’s side sealed a 10th place in this division.

Whereas Carter has refused to rule out a move back to Pompey in the future, he has revealed that he is hoping to be given a chance to impress on a regular basis in the second-tier for Blackburn next season.

Speaking to The News, Carter said: “Firstly, I’ll go back to Blackburn for pre-season as fit as I can ready for the season ahead and see what the manager thinks and what’s best for my career.

I wouldn’t say coming back to Portsmouth is not possible – and I wouldn’t say it’s definitely going to happen.

“You never know in football, if the option (of Pompey) came up and I feel that’s the best thing for my career in terms of playing games and developing then I would be open to it.

“But, at the moment, it’s just a case of having a rest, going back to Blackburn as fit as possible and seeing what happens.”

Blackburn quiz: Do you know the middle name of these 15 Rovers stars?

1 of 15 What is Joe Rothwell's middle name? Lee Scott Steven Matthew

Carter later added: “I am definitely ready for the Championship. I’ve had two really good loan spells in League One and believe I have done really well – the next step in my career is to play regularly in the Championship.

“It will be nine years in December at Blackburn, I first signed when aged 13/14 and have come all the way through. Now I am ready to step into their first-team in the Championship.

“I signed a new deal in August, so hopefully I can progress from that and get into the team in the Championship and play regularly.” The Verdict Whether Carter will be handed the opportunity to showcase his talent in the second-tier next season may depend on who Blackburn draft in as Tony Mowbray’s replacement. Mowbray recently revealed that he is set to leave the club following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign. When you consider that Carter managed to average a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.86 in the third-tier during his time at Pompey, he may now be ready to play regularly in a higher division. Given that van Hecke is set to return to Brighton & Hove Albion when his loan spell expires, Carter will be hoping to fill the void left by the Dutchman who has made 31 appearances in the Championship this season.