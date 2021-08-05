22-year-old in: On paper, is this Blackburn Rovers’ best XI that Tony Mowbray can field right now?

Blackburn Rovers begin their 2021/22 Championship season by welcoming Swansea City to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Tony Mowbray led Blackburn to 15th in the Championship last season, despite Rovers entering the campaign with play-off aspirations.

Goals flowed through Adam Armstrong, whilst Harvey Elliott was a revelation whilst on loan from Liverpool.

The new campaign will see Blackburn go without the latter, whilst there’s been doubt surrounding the future of Armstrong.

Mowbray is also forced to begin the season without Bradley Dack, who works his way back from another ACL injury.

It’s fair to say that Blackburn’s squad doesn’t have the same strong look as this time last season, as we piece together what we feel is Mowbray’s best available XI: