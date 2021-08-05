Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Blackburn Rovers

22-year-old in: On paper, is this Blackburn Rovers’ best XI that Tony Mowbray can field right now?

Published

4 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Blackburn Rovers begin their 2021/22 Championship season by welcoming Swansea City to Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.  

Tony Mowbray led Blackburn to 15th in the Championship last season, despite Rovers entering the campaign with play-off aspirations.

Goals flowed through Adam Armstrong, whilst Harvey Elliott was a revelation whilst on loan from Liverpool.

The new campaign will see Blackburn go without the latter, whilst there’s been doubt surrounding the future of Armstrong.

Mowbray is also forced to begin the season without Bradley Dack, who works his way back from another ACL injury.

It’s fair to say that Blackburn’s squad doesn’t have the same strong look as this time last season, as we piece together what we feel is Mowbray’s best available XI:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 22-year-old in: On paper, is this Blackburn Rovers’ best XI that Tony Mowbray can field right now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: