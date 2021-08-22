22-year-old identified as potential Swansea City replacement for key man

Swansea City will look to sign Brighton’s Jayson Molumby if captain Matt Grimes leave the club this summer, journalist Alan Nixon has reported.

Grimes’ future has been linked with a move away from Swansea this summer, with Fulham among those who are said to be keen on the midfielder.

Now it seems as though Swansea are planning for life without Grimes, should he ultimately leave the club before the window closes at the end of the month.

According to this latest update, Swansea will target a loan move for Molumby from Brighton, as a potential replacement for Grimes should the need for one arise.

Swansea. Molumby at Brighton of interest on loan if Grines goes. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 22, 2021

A graduate of Brighton’s academy, Molumby has made just five first-team appearances for the Seagulls, only one of which has come in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has however, previously spent time on loan in the Championship with Millwall and Preston.

During those spells, Molumby has racked up 51 second-tier appearances, scoring once and providing two assists in that time.

Have Swansea won or lost more games against each of these 25 teams?

1 of 25 Arsenal? Won more Lost more

The Verdict

This may be something of a risky stance for Swansea to take if Grimes is to leave the club this summer.

Admittedly, there is no doubt that they will need to bring in a replacement for Grimes, should the midfielder move on to pastures new in the coming days.

However, Molumby’s record even at Championship level is not exactly convincing, meaning you wonder if he would be able to make the required impact to fill the void left by Grimes.

It is also worth noting that with this only being a loan deal, it would not really be a long-term solution to the issue of losing Grimes, meaning they would be back in this situation again this time next year.