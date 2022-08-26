22-year-old closing in on Huddersfield Town return

Huddersfield Town boss Danny Schofield has revealed that David Kasumu is closing in on a return to action following a hamstring injury.

Kasumu, who signed for Huddersfield from MK Dons earlier in the summer, has played only 17 minutes so far in the Championship, having pulled up with a hamstring problem in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley.

The 22-year-old has missed almost the entire opening month of the season, yet he’s closing in on a return.

“I’ve had an update this morning, he’s very close,” Schofield revealed to the press this morning.

“He’s been on the pitch with the physios doing lots of rehab over the last 10 days and he’s due to join back in with the first-team squad on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, which will be modified sessions.

“Hopefully we will get him back to full-time training at the back end of next week.”

Huddersfield face West Brom in the Championship tomorrow afternoon, looking to record just their second win of the season.

Kasumu isn’t going to be available for that game, whilst there’s no official return date pencilled in just yet.

Schofield continued: “We will see how he reacts next week to training, everybody is individual (different). When he’s ready for selection, I’ll speak with the physios and we will get a date pencilled in.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Huddersfield Town midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Who does Aaron Mooy play for now? Rangers Celtic Shanghai Shenhua Brighton and Hove Albion

Alongside Kasumu and Matty Pearson (a long-term absentee), Schofield will be without Tom Lees this weekend owing to a suspension.

Thankfully, the rest of his squad are in good shape, with Tino Anjorin in contention once more after a dead leg.

“Everything is pretty much OK from the last game,” Schofield revealed. “Tino took a knock to his thigh (a dead leg) which took three or four days to settle, but he’s been training the last few days looking fit and well.”

The Verdict

It’s going to be a boost for Schofield getting Kasumu back into contention.

The midfielder looked sharp in his cameo against Burnley, offering the energy that has been lacking in that part of the pitch without Lewis O’Brien.

Jack Rudoni has done well there, but there’s no denying that he can be even more influential further up the pitch.

Kasumu’s eventual return should see everything start falling into place in terms of the shape of the side.

Thoughts? Let us know!