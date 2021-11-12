22-y/o starts: The predicted MK Dons XI to face Cambridge on Saturday

Milton Keynes Dons will be looking to continue their strong start to the season this weekend as they play host to Cambridge United in Sky Bet League One.

The Buckinghamshire club return to Stadium MK off the back of a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup with League Two side Stevenage and will be looking to pick up yet another positive result in the league.

MK dismantled Crewe Alexandra 4-1 in their last League One outing in what was a performance that underlined the attacking style of play that Liam Manning has developed since taking over the head coach position from Russell Martin.

They now face a Cambridge side who have only lost two of their last six across all competitions, underlining the fine start they have made to life in the third tier after gaining promotion.

Here, we take you through our predicted Milton Keynes starting eleven for their game against Cambridge tomorrow.

Andy Fisher will once again be between the sticks for the hosts, with the 23-year-old having performed well this season.

Dean Lewington, Harry Darling and Warren O’Hora will make up the back three, with Aden Baldwin and Daniel Harvie seemingly set to continue in the wing back spots.

In midfield Josh McEachran will be partnered by Matt O’Riley as the home side seek to dominate possession in the centre of the park against a physically imposing Cambridge side.

Scott Twine will therefore slot into his usual role of number 10, with the former Swindon Town man having shown his threat from long distance on many an occasion this campaign.

Up top Mo Eisa will partner Max Watters, with MK set to be without the services of Troy Parrott who is on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

A win for the Buckinghamshire side could see them rise as high as fifth if other results go their way across the division.