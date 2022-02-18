22-y/o starts: The predicted Middlesbrough XI to play Bristol City on Saturday

Middlesbrough will be looking to build upon their recent 4-1 victory over Derby County as they prepare to face Bristol City at Ashton Gate tomorrow afternoon.

Chris Wilder’s side were at their rampant best against the lowly Rams last weekend and quickly put them to the sword thanks to goals from Lee Buchanan (og), Aaron Connolly, Matt Crooks and Duncan Watmore.

A victory for Boro this weekend could see them leapfrog Huddersfield Town into fifth place if other results go their way across the Sky Bet Championship as we continue into the business end of the season.

They take on a Bristol City side who lost 3-1 last time out against Swansea City, thus seeing them stay in and around the lower half of the league standings heading into this game.

Here we take you through our predicted Middlesbrough starting eleven for this game at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Wilder is likely to name an unchanged team for this game, with Joe Lumley set to continue in goal for Boro.

Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel will make up the back three for the North East outfit, having formed a great understanding in recent weeks.

Neil Taylor and Isaiah Jones will act as the attacking wing backs, with both players having performed well in previous matches.

Marcus Tavernier, Jonny Howson and Matt Crooks will be tasked with supporting both the attack and the defence throughout the game as they seek to provide a balance of creativity and steel in the centre of the park.

Up top Folarin Balogun and Connolly should get the nod ahead of Andraz Sporar and Watmore, with the pair having linked up well throughout much of the game against Derby a week ago.

Boro should have too much for a struggling Bristol City side and will be expected to come away with all three points.