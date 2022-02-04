22-y/o starts: The predicted Hull City XI to face Preston on Saturday

Hull City will be looking to build upon their fine form this weekend as they take on Preston North End at the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers come into the match off the back of winning their last three league outings without conceding a goal, thus giving Acun Ilicali an ideal start to his tenure as owner after completing his takeover last month.

A victory for Hull on home turf could see them move up to 16th in the Sky Bet Championship standings if other results go their way across the division.

They take on a Preston North End side who have also seen their form somewhat pick up after Ryan Lowe came in as manager, with the Lilywhites also unbeaten in their last three matches.

Here we take you through our predicted Hull City starting eleven to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon.

Nathan Baxter will once again start between the sticks for the Tigers as he looks to keep a fourth clean sheet in a row in the Championship.

Jacob Greaves, Sean McLoughlin and Di’Shon Bernard will operate as the central three as they seek to play out from the back where possible.

Keane Lewis-Potter should drop into the left midfield/wing back berth, whilst Ryan Longman will keep his place on the right.

Greg Docherty and Richard Smallwood will start in midfield as they look to provide support in both offensive and defensive situations.

George Honeyman will act as the number 10 in behind the front two, with new signing Marcus Forss coming in up top alongside Tom Eaves after completing his loan move from Brentford.

Meanwhile the likes of Liam Walsh and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh should take their places on the bench after also completing moves from Swansea City and Fenerbahce respectively.