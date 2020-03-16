22-y/o set to continue rise even if Huddersfield falter: Comment

Karlan Grant arrived at Huddersfield Town last winter at a desperate point in the club’s fight for Premier League survival.

Having been kept up by a whisker the previous year under David Wagner, the fairytale looked to be coming to an end with the Terriers having acquired just 11 points by the time Grant arrived.

Wagner had left, seemingly having taken the club as far as he could, and new boss Jan Siewert signed a 21-year-old Grant off the back of 14 goals in 28 appearances for League One Charlton.

In a fight for promotion previously, the London-born forward was thrust into the midst of a doomed Premier League season with an unproven manager and a squad bereft of confidence.

But the Addicks academy graduate adapted quickly, scoring his first goal during just his second appearance against Arsenal.

By the end of the season he had scored four goals from just 13 appearances and he has continued this impressive form in the Championship.

Playing for an improving yet flawed Terriers side he has scored 16 goals and provided four assists, playing both as a lone striker or from out wide.

An excellent finisher and poacher, he has a well-rounded game that includes impressive dribbling and crossing skills.

Only three players in the Huddersfield squad have averaged more than his 1.3 key passes per match, while with 1.1 accurate cross per match he leads the squad.

He also take more than a quarter of his side’s shots per game on average and only Emile Smith Rowe, Juninho Bacuna and Lewis O’Brien have completed more than his average of 1 completed dribble per match.

All-in-all, he is a hugely influential member of Danny Cowley’s squad and is rightly earning attention from a host of Premier League and Championship clubs.

Aged just 22, he is still young and has plenty of room to improve and if Cowley is able to develop the squad over the summer, he should see even more success next season, regardless of where he is playing his football.