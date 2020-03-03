22-y/o QPR ace showcases skills as footage emerges

Queens Park Rangers have shared an update on their official Twitter account showing a superb strike by an up and coming star at the club – Olamide Shodipo.

The 22-year-old featured for the under-23 side on Monday afternoon at the club’s Harlington training base, as the R’s drew 2-2 with Bristol City.

The left-winger showed what he is capable of during the course of the game, scoring an impressive opening goal that caught the opposition by surprise.

Watch by clicking the below tweet…

The 22-year-old received the ball on his favoured left side, cutting inside and unleashing an unstoppable 30-year effort into the top right corner past Robins goalkeeper Harvey Wiles-Richards.

Aramide Oteh, Jack Clarke and Luke Amos also featured alongside Shodipo in the game, as all four look to maintain their match sharpness ahead of QPR’s end of season run-in.

The winger has made a total of five appearances for the Hoops this term. A major factor behind his lack of game time this season was an injury suffered at the start of the campaign.

He last featured for the R’s in 1-0 defeat to Bristol City at the start of February, coming on for two minutes at the end of the game.

The Verdict

It was an excellent finish, and it proves what Shodipo is capable of. At this moment in time, a run in the first-team may prove difficult, but nevertheless, Mark Warburton will certainly be keeping an eye on how the winger is progressing.

Shodipo has had his fair share of injury issues over the last two seasons, and the 22-year-old will be keen to kick on and show everyone what he is capable of.

With ten important league games remaining, the whole squad will be needed to ensure that the season finishes strongly.