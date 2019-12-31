22-y/o out: The Sunderland XI we expect Parkinson to field v Fleetwood Town tomorrow

Sunderland picked up a much-needed three points in their last outing against Doncaster Rovers over the weekend, as they moved up to 13th in the League One table.

The win was only Phil Parkinson’s third since taking charge of the Black Cats, and he’ll be hoping to see some consistency from his side as they head into their first game of 2020 on New Year’s Day.

Sunderland travel to Fleetwood Town in what is likely to be a tricky test for Parkinson’s side as they look to stay in touch with the promotion-chasing pack.

But how can we expect Sunderland to line up for the game on Wednesday?

Jon McLaughlin is likely to keep his place in the starting XI, as he’s been Parkinson’s first-choice goalkeeper over the hectic festive period.

It seems likely that Parkinson will opt with a defensive five for this one, as they look to keep Fleetwood at bay throughout the contest on New Year’s Day.

Alim Ozturk, Jordan Willis and Joel Lynch were impressive in the win over Doncaster at the weekend, and are certain starters for this one.

They will be supported out wide by both Denver Hume and Luke O’Nien, who both continue to put in strong performances despite Sunderland’s struggles in League One this season.

We could see a change in midfield as Parkinson looks to keep his squad as fresh as possible over this hectic run of fixtures, and Grant Leadbitter could be in line to replace George Dobson in the centre of the park.

Lynden Gooch scored the opener for Sunderland in their win over Doncaster, and is likely to start despite being substituted late on for Duncan Watmore.

Chris Maguire netted the winner the Black Cats, and will be hoping that he can add to his goal tally which currently stands at seven so far this term.

Charlie Wyke had a relatively quiet game against Doncaster, but is likely to remain in front of both Will Grigg and Marc McNulty in the pecking order at the Stadium of Light.

