22 y/o in: The Birmingham City XI that Clotet should field against West Brom

Birmingham City will look to return to form when they face local rivals West Bromwich Albion at the Hawthorns this weekend.

Pep Clotet’s side have been impressive since the start of 2020, going on an unbeaten run of 13 games between January and February.

That form was impressive for the Blues, helping them move up the Championship table and get closer to the play-off positions, but recent form has taken a dip, having lost their last two games in all competitions.

Last weekend’s defeat to Reading at St Andrew’s saw Clotet’s side lose 3-1 and drop to 16th in the league table.

With a whole host of sides vying for a play-off place, Blues will know that a win over West Brom would send a clear message to their rivals.

Take part in our latest Blues quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 How many games has Pep Clotet won as manager of the Blues? 10 12 13 9

West Brom sit second in the league table and whilst they remain on course to seal an automatic promotion to the Premier League, Slaven Bilic’s side have struggled of late.

Having met in early December at St Andrew’s, Birmingham found themselves unlucky not to gain at least a point against West Brom – losing 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Charlie Austin.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, we have taken a look at the starting eleven which Clotet could select:

Lee Camp is expected to continue in goal, having impressed over the last few weeks, whilst he will be protected by the likes of Harlee Dean and Jake Clarke-Salter in the centre-back positions.

In midfielder Ivan Sunjic and Gary Gardner are expected to be selected in the two central positions, whilst Jude Bellingham should play on the left hand side of midfield.

In-form duo Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz will continue their partnership up front.