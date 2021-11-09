22-y/o in: The best combined Millwall XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Millwall are certainly pushing hard this season to bridge the gap between themselves and the Sky Bet Championship play-off places.

The Lions currently sit in ninth place after 17 games played and already look like potential dark horses for a top six place under the guidance of the seasoned campaigner that is Gary Rowett.

A former Birmingham, Stoke City and Derby County manager, Rowett has yet really taste much in the way of sustained success in the Championship but is certainly building solid foundations for something to be achieved at the Den moving forwards.

The team itself is made up of many stalwarts, who have served the Lions well over the years when many have gone and gone.

With the past and present in mind, we have devised what we believe to be the best combined Millwall starting eleven from the last five years.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Millwall academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 1) Has Marvin Elliott ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

Take a look at our team down below and let us know if you agree with our picks!

Bartosz Białkowski takes his place between the sticks as part of our combined XI, with his form in goal for the Lions since signing from Ipswich Town having been one of the main highlights of Rowett’s reign so far.

At left back, Scott Malone gets the nod for his attacking performances in a wing back role in recent seasons, whilst the ever reliable Mahlon Romeo slots in on the right.

Jake Cooper and Shaun Hutchinson are two other individuals who have maintained a strong level of consistency over the past five years and they deservedly feature at the heart of the backline.

Millwall talisman Jed Wallace takes his place on the right of the midfield four, with his performances having earnt rave reviews in more recent years, whilst George Saville earns a spot alongside Jayson Molumby for the form that he has shown during two separate spells for the club.

Lastly Aiden O’Brien makes it into the team on the left hand side because of his work rate and willingness to sacrifice his striking responsibilities for the team.

Up top Steve Morison is partnered by Lee Gregory, with the latter having formed a solid partnership with the veteran frontman as the club gained promotion from League One and subsequently stabilised in the Championship.