22 things all West Brom fans simply must know – But do you?

West Brom are starting to make progress in the transfer window as they seek to make the right improvements to their squad to get them in a place to challenge for promotion.

The Baggies have managed to secure three promising signings, but West Brom will be needing to add more to their squad if they are going to be ready to make a serious push at gaining promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The midfield area in particular is something that they are going to have to strengthen and they are in the market to do so.

If West Brom can manage to add a few more quality players to their squad before the window shuts then they will be looking in a good place to mount a strong challenge for promotion.

Valerien Ismael will also be wanting the Baggies to resolve the long-term future of both Matheus Pereira and Sam Johnstone.

While we wait to see what happens with the rest of the Baggies’ summer, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on 22 things all West Brom fans ought to know. Can you get 22/22!

