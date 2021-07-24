22 things all Swansea City fans simply must know – But do you?

It looks as though it could be an eventful few weeks for Swansea City in the run-up to the start of the new season.

With news breaking on Wednesday that manager Steve Cooper is set to leave the club imminently, the Welsh side do not have long to find a replacement before they begin their quest for promotion from the Championship away at Blackburn Rovers on the 7th August.

Here though, we’re turning our attention away from that for just a few minutes, to find out how much you know about the club.

In order, to help do that, we’ve given you 22 questions that every Swansea City should know the answer to, but how many can you get correct?

1 of 22 In what year were Swansea City formed? 1912 1920 1928 1936