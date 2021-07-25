Do Not Sell My Personal Information
22 things all Sunderland fans simply must know – But do you?

Sunderland are facing a big season in 2021/22.

After defeat in the League One play-offs at the end of the last campaign, the Black Cats are now preparing for a fourth consecutive season in the third-tier of English football, and they will once again be targeting promotion back to the Championship.

But while we wait for that action to get underway, we’re testing your knowledge of all things Sunderland right here.

In order to help do that, we’ve given you 22 questions about the Black Cats that all Sunderland supporters ought to know the answer to. So how many can you get correct?

1 of 22

In what year were Sunderland formed?


