Queens Park Rangers are gearing up for a big season.

After defying expectations by pushing into the Championship’s top 10 last term, the hope for the club will now be to kick on and aim for a play-off spot in the upcoming campaign.

If they’re to do that then they’ll be hoping that the fans in W12 can play their part.

Supporters of the Hoops have seen plenty over the years, but how much do they know about their club? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

22 things all QPR fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were QPR originally founded? 1880 1881 1882 1883