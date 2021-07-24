22 things all Portsmouth fans simply must know – But do you?

Portsmouth will be looking to make this coming season in Sky Bet League One a successful one as the Cowley brothers plot to deliver promotion after several seasons of going close in and around the play-offs.

Pompey want to be back in the Premier League eventually but first they need to make that step back to the Championship and we’ll have to wait and see how they get on.

First, though, how much do you know about the club? Here are 22 questions on all things Pompey to attempt…

1 of 22 What year was the club founded? 1878 1888 1898 1908