The start of the 2021/22 EFL season is not far away now and just like the fans of clubs across the country, Plymouth Argyle supporters will no doubt be desperate to get back inside Home Park.

Ryan Lowe’s side may not have pulled up trees last season but they’ve begun to establish themselves in their division and the return of fans should help them moving forward.

Consider yourself part of the Green Army? Well here’s 22 questions on things all Argyle fans should know…

22 things all Plymouth Argyle fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 1. In what year were Plymouth formed? 1856 1866 1876 1886