Northampton Town were unable to escape relegation from League One last time out and return to the fourth-tier after just one season.

As a result, Jon Brady’s side will be hoping to push for promotion during this upcoming campaign and bring third-tier football back for Northampton fans.

Brady took temporary charge following Kieth Curle’s departure in February and by March it was confirmed that the Australian would remain in charge until the end of the season.

Brady was given the permanent job by May and is now preparing for his first full season at Sixfields.

With the start of the League 2 season still a couple of weeks away, we have created this 22-question quiz to test your knowledge of Northampton Town Football Club.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

22 things all Northampton Town fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year was Northampton Town founded? 1887 1892 1897 1902