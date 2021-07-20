Millwall now embark on their fifth consecutive season in England’s second-tier, and have built a solid enough base to kick on and mount a serious play-off push.

Gary Rowett’s side showed in spells last season that they are capable with competing with the division’s top clubs, but they will need to find consistency if they are to secure a top-six spot come next May.

Whilst the new season is still a few weeks away, we thought we would test your knowledge on key facts to do with Millwall.

Can you score 100%? It may be harder than you think…

22 things all Millwall fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year was Millwall founded? 1884 1885 1886 1887