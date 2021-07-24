22 things all Mansfield Town fans simply must know – But do you?

After narrowly avoiding relegation in 2019/20, Mansfield Town made progress last term.

Nigel Clough will be keen to see his side continue to improve in the season ahead and the return of fans to Field Mill should help them do just that.

Will you be one of the first back in the ground or just consider yourself a Mansfield supporter?

Well, we’ve put together a quiz that includes 22 questions on things that you simply must know!

1 of 22 1. When were Mansfield formed? 1877 1887 1897 1907