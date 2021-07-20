Hull City are facing a crucial next few weeks in the transfer market as they aim to bring in some extra added quality to their squad under difficult circumstances before the season starts.

Grant McCann’s side continue to be operating under a transfer embargo and that limits the amount of business they can conduct during the rest of the transfer window.

However, despite that they have already managed to secure the arrivals of the likes of Andy Cannon, George Moncur and Randell Williams.

Preparations in pre-season are underway for most EFL clubs now and the Tigers will be seeking to make sure they adapt back into the Championship swiftly so that they can avoid a relegation battle in their first campaign back in the English second tier.

While we wait to see what happens with Hull during the rest of the transfer window, we have put together a 22-question quiz on things all supporters of the Tigers should know. Can you get 100%!

22 things all Hull City fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 Boothferry Park was Hull City’s home stadium for how many years? 59 55 61 56