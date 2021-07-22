Crewe Alexandra will be hoping for another strong season in League One under Dave Artell.

Alex finished comfortably in mid-table last season upon their return to the third tier, and the plan will now be for them to kick on.

With pre-season now fully underway, preparations for next season are upon us and excitement is building for the forthcoming campaign.

Can you get 22 out of 22 on this quiz? All Crewe fans simply must get full marks…

22 things all Crewe Alexandra fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 Crewe were formed in what year? 1867 1877 1887 1897