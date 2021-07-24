22 things all Bradford City fans simply must know – But do you?

Bradford City will be hoping to make progress under new manager Derek Adams, who won promotion with Morecambe last summer.

The Shrimps finished in fourth last term, before winning 3-2 on aggregate against Tranmere Rovers in the semi-finals and coming out victorious in extra time against Newport County at Wembley to secure their place in the fourth tier.

However, Adams obviously felt his future was in Yorkshire and after leaving Morecambe on 3rd June, linked up with Bradford City on the following day.

With this quick transition, the Bantams have been able to make eight signings in the window so far and may look to improve their squad further before the end of next month.

While pre-season preparations continue to ramp up

There are 22 questions for you to tackle – but can you get 100%? Have a go and find out!

