Blackburn Rovers will hope next season is the one where they can achieve a return to the Premier League.

The men from Ewood Park looked like play-off contenders at points last season but they tailed off badly in the closing months and finished mid-table.

Whilst we wait to see how they do in 21/22, why not have a go at this quiz on all things Rovers?

There are 22 questions to attempt – see how you get on! Make sure your share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on.

22 things all Blackburn Rovers fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 Blackburn were formed in which year? 1872 1875 1878 1881