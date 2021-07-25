22 things all Birmingham City fans simply must know – But do you?

After the arrival of club legend Lee Bowyer back in mid-March, Birmingham City’s Championship fortunes have improved and they will be hoping to build on this momentum next season.

In their attempt to do this, Bowyer has already brought seven signings in this summer, with Chuks Aneke and Tahith Chong two particularly eye-catching additions.

However, their most important arrival could potentially be Ryan Woods, who has a wealth of Championship experience at Brentford Stoke City and Millwall and will no doubt be a solid force in the middle of the park for the West Midlands side.

At the very least, they will want to improve on last season’s 18th-place finish and with these recent signings, they have the potential to do so. But as the Blues concentrate on the future, we’re focusing on the past and asking you 22 questions about Birmingham City’s history.

How many do you think you can get? 100%? Give it a go and find out!

1 of 22 Who was the manager when they were promoted from the First Division in 2002? Terry Cooper Barry Fry Steve Bruce Trevor Francis