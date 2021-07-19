Bournemouth will be hoping that their decision to appoint Scott Parker as Jonathan Woodgate’s successor pays dividends moving forwards, with the Cherries seeking a return to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Here, we have devised a 22 question quiz that is designed to put even the most ardent of Bournemouth fans to the ultimate test, it’s revolving around 22 things that all Cherries fans simply must know.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know on social media what you score overall!

22 things all AFC Bournemouth fans simply must know - But do you?

1 of 22 What year was the club founded? 1897 1898 1899 1900