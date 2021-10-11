22 questions about West Brom’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

West Bromwich Albion will be desperate to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking after a strong start under Valerien Ismael.

Although their lost their last game against Stoke City, they have gone unbeaten in their other ten matches and will be hoping to retain consistency as they enter a tricky winter period.

Winning automatic promotion will be a tall order with the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Fulham likely to be competing up there, with Coventry City and Stoke City establishing themselves as dark horses.

This isn’t even mentioning Sheffield United, who aren’t too far away from the top six themselves despite recent losses and will always be dangerous under Slavisa Jokanovic.

In the end, their away form could be their key to the top flight, so we’re testing you on West Brom away strips from over the years! Can you get 22/22?

Have a go and find out!

1 of 22 West Brom's away kit this year is the yellow strip. True or False? True False