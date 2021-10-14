22 questions about Swansea City’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

After Steve Cooper’s departure in the summer and the arrival of Russell Martin, you always felt fans of Swansea City would have to be patient in the early months of the 2021/22 Championship season.

So it has proven but there are certainly reasons to be positive for the Swansea.Com Stadium faithul.

Consider yourself a huge Swans fan? Well then, this quiz about away kits should be perfect for you.

There are 22 questions about Swansea away kits from over the years – can you get 100%?

1 of 22 1. What colour is Swansea's current away kit? Black Yellow Blue Red