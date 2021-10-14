22 questions about Stoke City’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

Stoke City will be looking to build upon their bright start to the campaign in the Sky Bet Championship this coming weekend as they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United.

The Potters have had plenty of weird and wonderful away kits over the years and with that in mind, we have devised a 22 question quiz all about them to test your knowledge.

Give our quiz a punt down below and then let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

1 of 22 What colour is this season's away shirt? Green Blue Red Black