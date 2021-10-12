Do Not Sell My Personal Information
22 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

Published

7 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fans are like any other club’s supporters when it comes to their feelings towards the chosen kit their side are going to play in. 

It’s never quite make or break, but a decent kit does sometimes set the tone for a season.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we’ve made Sheffield Wednesday away kits from over the years our main focus.

We’ve thrown in some questions on traditional club colours, true or false, as well as looking back at the last couple of seasons’ colours of choice.

Can you score 100%?

22 questions about Sheffield Wednesday's away kits from over the years - Can you get full marks?

1 of 22

Traditionally, what colour did Sheffield Wednesday wear away from home?


Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

