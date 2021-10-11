22 questions about Preston North End’s away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

Preston North End have picked up 11 points from 11 games at the start of this Championship season.

After three straight defeats, Frankie McAvoy’s side went on a seven-game unbeaten run before a 3-2 defeat at QPR last weekend.

Preston have struggled on the road so far this year, and whilst the season is still young, they will be hoping to improve upon this as the campaign progresses.

As we wait for Championship football to return, we devised a 22-question quiz that tests your knowledge of Preston away kits and other associated facts.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

1 of 22 Who manufactured Preston & North End's away kit in 2005? Admiral Canterbury Diadora