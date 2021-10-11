Millwall have entered the international break in a decent period with them having found some momentum in the Championship over the last few weeks.

The Lions have managed to pick up back-to-back wins against Bristol City and Barnsley to lift themselves up into the top half of the table after they endured a difficult start to the campaign that saw them win just one of their opening nine matches.

Gary Rowett’s side will now need to show that they can consistently maintain their recent improvement in form. If they can do that then there is a chance that they can challenge for a place in the top-six come the end of the season.

While we wait to see what happens with Millwall’s form over the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on some of their previous away kits. There are 22 questions so see if you can get 100%!

22 questions about Millwall away kits from over the years - Can you get full marks?

