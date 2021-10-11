Middlesbrough have endured a frustrating season so far, with Neil Warnock’s side languishing in the bottom half of the table.

As well as the poor results, performances haven’t been inspiring either, so fans may have welcomed a break from club football over the international break.

However, to ensure the support have some sort of Boro fix, we’ve put together a quiz on the club’s away shirts.

It will test your knowledge from the 90s up to the current day. Check it out and see how you do!

22 questions about Middlesbrough away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?22 questions about Middlesbrough away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 The current away kit is light blue. True False