22 questions about Ipswich Town’s away kits down the years – Can you get full marks?

Ipswich Town managed to get themselves back on track with a vital win against Shrewsbury Town to continue their upturn in form over the last few games.

Paul Cook’s side have now managed to win three of their last five League One matches to life themselves up the table and raise hope that they can start to challenge more towards the top-six places in the league this term.

Consistency in team selection is more evident in recent weeks than it was earlier in the campaign.

That is something that is needed if the new squad of players is to gel and pick up the sort of results that were expected at the start of the season.

While we wait to see how Ipswich’s form goes in the next few weeks, we have created a quiz to test your knowledge on 22 questions on the Tractor Boys’ away kits down the years. Can you get 100%!

1 of 22 The 1982/83 season was the first one in which Ipswich Town’s away kits were manufactured by Adidas – True or false? True False