22 questions about Derby County away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

During their history, Derby County have had their fair share of stunning away kits which live long in the memory of the club’s supporters.

From the spectacular shirt that they donned during the 2013/14 campaign to the classy blue jersey that was designed with the 2021/22 season in mind, the Rams’ kit providers certainly know how to nail a design.

However, there have been occasions where the club’s kits have not lived up to expectations.

Derby will be hoping to deliver some fantastic performances on their travels in their current jersey in the coming months as they look to avoid relegation to League One.

Ahead of the club’s upcoming clash with Preston North End, we have decided to create a quiz in which you will have to answer 22 questions about some of the Rams’ away kits from over the years.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

1 of 22 What was the colour of Derby's away kit last season? Blue Yellow Green Orange