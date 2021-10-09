22 questions about Coventry City away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

Coventry City have had some famous away kits over the years but how much can you remember about them from seasons gone by.

In this latest Sky Blues quiz, we’re asking you to reminisce about some of the away shirts the team has worn over the years, and to try and work out just what colour schemes they used when travelling up and down the country to play their matches.

There are 22 questions to attempt, see if you can get full marks…

1 of 22 What two colours are on the current away kit? Pink and white Pink and navy Navy and yellow Red and yellow