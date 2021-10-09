Cardiff City are currently struggling near the bottom of the Championship table and will want to see an improvement in their results after the international break.

Led by Mick McCarthy, they looked a solid side last year but they have since found it hard to pick up wins. It’s meant that the Bluebirds are currently having to fight to stay away from the relegation places, rather than trying to push in for a promotion or play-off place.

Regardless of the way things have gone so far this season, if you take a look back at the kind of kits Cardiff have worn over the last couple of seasons, you will see there have been some excellent and not so excellent efforts.

From their current pink strip to green, gold and red away shirts, they have certainly not been shy when it comes to picking their kit colours over the course of the past and they show no signs of changing it.

If you think you know Cardiff and their away kits, then have a go at the quiz below and test your knowledge!

22 questions about Cardiff City away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 1) What colour is their away kit this season? Blue Pink Green