22% of offensive duels won, 0 successful dribbles: The Ipswich Town man who struggled against Doncaster Rovers

Ipswich Town managed to secure another three points in midweek against Doncaster, which has seen them creep closer towards the play-off places in League One.

The Tractor Boys have looked sharp under Kieran McKenna and have now brought their top six aspirations back into the fold since the departure of former boss Paul Cook.

The side have now won four of their last five games in all competitions and they’re now only six points off Wycombe, who are sat just within the play-off places.

Quiz: Did Ipswich Town win, lose or draw in each of these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Wycombe Wanderers (H)? Win Draw Loss

Despite pulling off another victory in midweek and climbing further up the division, there is one player who struggled to have much impact against Rovers. That man is Macauley Bonne, who lit up the league earlier on this campaign but has now failed to score since the beginning of January.

Bonne certainly can do the business at this level and he is still the top scorer for Ipswich in the third tier. However, against Doncaster, he struggled to really make his mark on the field despite starting the fixture.

An xG of 0.77 goals is a fairly decent number but shows that he was fairly wasteful with his chances. He managed to get the efforts – and test the goalkeeper – but couldn’t find the back of the net despite having these solid opportunities to do so.

The Tractor Boys instead had to rely on a midfielder to score the goal that won them this clash – and Bonne also couldn’t really offer much in terms of his actions off the ball too. He won only 22% of his offensive duels, which meant that the Doncaster Rovers backline was able to keep him relatively quiet and he didn’t attempt a dribble either, meaning that he was often unable to create much or challenge the opposition.

It left him quite isolated in attack, even with Conor Chaplin alongside him. Throw in the fact that he also couldn’t win much in the air (he managed only 38% success rate with his aerial duels) and it meant that he was working on scraps alone.

Bonne is capable of performing well at this level and this one-off showing doesn’t mean he is no longer an asset for Ipswich. His averages over the course of the campaign on his stat line make for good reading, his passing is accurate, his shots are decent and he’s excellent at recovering the ball high up the pitch.

For now though, he just isn’t hitting the same lofty expectations that he set himself earlier on in the year – but that surely will change soon.